Covid Indian variant detected in Sunderland

The more easily transmissible Indian variant of coronavirus has been found in Sunderland, the City Council's Director of Public Health has confirmed.

We currently have a very small number of confirmed cases of the Indian variant in Sunderland. All public health measures are being followed and cases are self-isolating. We will not disclose further information due to patient confidentiality. Gerry Taylor, Executive Director of Public Health, Sunderland City Council

Gerry Taylor has highlighted all measures are being followed and identified cases self-isolating and is urging people to follow the guidance in place:

"While there is no evidence that the Indian variant of the virus causes more serious illness, there is some evidence that this variant is easier to pass on than other variants. That’s why it’s more important than ever that we all continue following the guidance in place to keep us safe, which is something people in Sunderland have been doing so well since the start of the pandemic.

So I’d encourage everyone to continue to follow the hands, face, space and fresh air guidance, test twice weekly if they don’t have symptoms, even if they have had both doses of the vaccine and to self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test if they have symptoms such as a new persistent cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in sense and smell."

It comes as efforts are being stepped up in North Tyneside in response to the variant being found there. Three walk-in testing sites have opened in recent days, mobile vaccination units have been set up and now the council is to offer doorstep Covid tests.