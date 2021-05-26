PCC wants Cleveland to be part of GPS tagging for repeat offenders early rollout

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland wants the area to be prioritised in the Government’s rollout of GPS tags for prolific offenders.

Steve Turner has written to Policing Minister Kit Malthouse to recommend that Cleveland is included in the 13 forces which have been selected as part of a wider rollout in September.

I have been vocal about the need for the criminal justice system to use technology to help them detect, apprehend and manage offenders in our communities, particularly those who repeatedly commit offences. Our communities have been plagued for too long by the same small cohort of offenders who are not deterred by the current system and something needs to change. Steve Turner, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner

The Ministry of Justice launched the tagging pilot in March this year, with seven forces taking part and an estimated 250 offenders due to be tagged within the first six months.

Burglars, thieves and robbers will be fitted with GPS tags when they are freed from jail in a bid to cut down on reoffending. Credit: PA Images

Cleveland has some of the highest reoffending rates in the country.

38.4% of offenders in Cleveland going on to commit further crime

The local authority areas of Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Stockton-on-Tees have the third, fourth and fourteenth highest reoffending rates in England and Wales.