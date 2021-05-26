PCC wants Cleveland to be part of GPS tagging for repeat offenders early rollout
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland wants the area to be prioritised in the Government’s rollout of GPS tags for prolific offenders.
Steve Turner has written to Policing Minister Kit Malthouse to recommend that Cleveland is included in the 13 forces which have been selected as part of a wider rollout in September.
The Ministry of Justice launched the tagging pilot in March this year, with seven forces taking part and an estimated 250 offenders due to be tagged within the first six months.
Cleveland has some of the highest reoffending rates in the country.
The local authority areas of Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Stockton-on-Tees have the third, fourth and fourteenth highest reoffending rates in England and Wales.