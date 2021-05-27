Children's commissioner encourages Gateshead students to share views for survey

Children and young people from across the North East are being asked to take part in a national survey to highlight their hopes and fears for the future.

The findings from 'The Big Ask' will eventually be handed to the Prime Minister, to put young people's concerns at the forefront of the post-pandemic recovery.

450,000 The number of responses The Big Ask survey has received so far

The Children's Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza is behind the questionnaire which she launched along with footballer Marcus Rashford.

Dame de Souza wants young people's concerns to be prioritised in the post-pandemic recovery. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Today (27 May) Dame de Souza visited Cardinal Hume Catholic School in Gateshead to encourage students to share their thoughts. The main themes arising include children's mental health.