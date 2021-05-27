Police hunt suspect after girl reports car rape in Newcastle

Police are hunting a suspected rapist after a 15-year-old girl told officers she had been attacked in a car by a stranger who had offered to drive her home.The teen had been trying to make her way back to her address when she was picked up by a man in a dark car close to Haymarket in Newcastle city centre between 1.15am and 2am on Sunday morning (23 May).Police were told he travelled towards the victim's house in Cowgate and pulled over on a street in Blakelaw before raping her on the back seat and dropping her off at her address. She then reported the ordeal to the police.Officers say she had been travelling into Monument Metro Station as she tried to make her way home and spoke to a number of members of the public.

She walked with them towards Haymarket in a bid to find her way back to her address before she was approached.

An investigation to identify the suspect has been launched and specialist officers from Northumbria Police's Safeguarding Department are supporting the teenager and her family.Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have spoken to the girl in the early hours of Sunday morning to get in touch.

Police say an investigation is underway and they are offering the teenager the support she needs. They are trying to trace two women with Irish accents who walked with the teenager towards Haymarket in a bid to try and help her return home.

We also would be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a lone teenage girl get into a black or dark vehicle near to the Haymarket between 1.15am and 2am on Sunday morning. There is a highly visible policing presence in the city centre since the re-opening of our night time economy. If anyone has concerns we would ask you to approach our officers. Detective Inspector Tanya Robinson, Northumbria Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.