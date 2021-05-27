Shaved heads and receding hairlines: Tackling the stigma of hair loss

It's something people joked about when Molly first began noticing some of her hair was falling out and thinning.

However the 17 year old student from Newcastle realised something was wrong as the bald area on her head grew bigger.

She was eventually diagnosed with alopecia after seeing her doctor- something it's believed was caused by stress and that began during lockdown.

Now back at school, together with her friend Hannah she reached out to ITV Tyne Tees to share her story in the hope it will help others to understand what the condition is and how it can affect people.

I feel it is incredibly important for me to share my story with you due to the lack of awareness about hair loss due to stress. During the period that I received my diagnosis from the doctors I felt incredibly isolated and alone, particularly due to my age. Molly, 17

With the support of her school and family Molly and Hannah are fundraising for Alopecia UK.

You can watch Molly (on the right) and her friend Hannah (on the left) talking to us about baking cakes, walking 100 miles and helping others

The NHS advice is to see a GP if: