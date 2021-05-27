So long, Faro-well: Take off for green list holidays from Newcastle

Holidays abroad are back on the departure board at Newcastle Airport.

Following the relaxation of restrictions on international leisure travel, passengers have boarded the first flight to Faro in Portugal.

The flights are possible after the country was placed on the government's 'Green List' for travel earlier this month. The status means passengers are able to travel without the need to quarantine on return back into the UK.

After one of the wettest May's on record and temperatures below where they usually are during British spring time, North East travellers were keen for a break in the sun.

Over the summer, up to 16 flights every week are scheduled to travel to Portugal from the North East's biggest airport.

A number of airlines will operate routes to the country, after a spike in passenger demand for the popular destination.

It is the first time TUI pilot Malcolm Sutherland has flown passengers on a holiday flight in a year and he is excited to have the plane full again.

Airport bosses have welcomed the return of holidays abroad as a vital part of the airport's bounce-back from the pandemic:

Today marks an extremely important step in the recovery of the Airport as well as the return of international leisure travel for the North East travelling public. Leon McQuaid, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport

“It was fantastic to see excited passengers arriving at the Airport this morning for the first flight to Portugal. I have no doubt they will have a brilliant time on their well-deserved holiday, where the temperature is 23°C today!”

Airlines operating flights to Faro from Newcastle International Airport include:

TUI - Flights from 27 May

British Airways - Flights from 29 May

Ryanair - Flights from 4 June

Jet2 - Flights from 24 June

easyJet - Fights from 19 July

Travel Top Tips - Can I travel abroad?

Lorna Hardy has been a travel agent in the North East for 20 years.

As the government continues to review which countries are going to be granted 'green light' status, more of us will consider jetting off.

ITV Tyne Tees has asked Lorna some of the most commonly asked questions surrounding holidays abroad under current restrictions.

Here are her top tips.