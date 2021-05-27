A drugged driver who mowed down a six-year-old boy in the centre of Stockton was jailed for three years today.

The young boy was riding in front of his father who was filming him on his helmet camera as they headed for a Sunday morning in the park on 28 February.

24-year-old Harry Summersgill was speeding at 60mph in his car on Yarm Road when he ploughed into the boy on a cycle lane and also demolished a bus shelter.

He was rushed unconscious to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough with a broken leg and collarbone and bleeding on the brain.

Summersgill described it to police as “an ordinary accident” but tests showed that he had taken a drugs cocktail of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and benzedrine and he was seen on CCTV earlier walking unsteadily to a Sainsbury’s store to buy vodka.

Summersgill from Long Newton, Stockton, had three previous convictions for drug driving and one for excess alcohol.

He was jailed for three year and disqualified for six and a half years and until he passes an extended test after he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The boy’s parents read out statements in court and Judge Howard Crowson asked them to pass on his best wishes to their son, who is expected to make a full recovery.

Inspector David Williams said: “When Harry Summersgill got behind the wheel, highly intoxicated by drugs and speeding at over 60mph on a 30mph road, he had no regard for the danger he posed to anyone else. “Harry went on to hit a six-year-old boy at excess speed and caused him serious injuries, which fortunately did not turn out to be fatal.“The trauma impacted on this family as a result of Harry Summergill’s actions has been immeasurable and I hope they can find some comfort in the knowledge that he will now serve a lengthy sentence behind bars.“Driving under the influence of drugs is absolutely unacceptable and we will continue to target those we suspect of driving under the influence through intelligence-led policing.”