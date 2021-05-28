Darlington Covid memorial plaques to be replaced after 'distress' over wording

Commemorative plaques that have been installed in Darlington to remember those who lost their lives to Covid will be replaced due to "distress" caused over the wording included.

The plaques have been put up alongside memorial benches and dozens of trees which have been planted at locations across the borough.

The choice of writing on them has led to "discussion" on social media, as Darlington Borough Council leader's name Heather Scott is prominently featured, which people thought may cause confusion over who the tribute is for.

The plaques read:

These trees were planted in memory of Darlington residents who lost their lives to Covid-19

Rest in Peace

Councillor Heather Scott OBE

Leader of Darlington Borough Council

The Council says it was a collective decision to include Councillor Scott's name. It has confirmed the new plaques will read:

These trees were planted in memory of Darlington residents who lost their lives to Covid 19Rest In Peace

On behalf of the residents of Darlington

In response Councillor Heather Scott said: “I have accepted the comments that my name on the memorial plaques has caused distress and arrangements are being made to replace the plaques.

“The planting of the trees has been welcomed and the seats will be provided shortly, the locations have been approved by the ward councillors who attended.

“We will be consulting on the provision of a dedication to all those who sadly died as result of COVID as soon as is practical.”