Mouth of the Tyne Festival postponed due to uncertainty over restrictions easing

North Tyneside Council has postponed this summer’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival due to the uncertainty surrounding the next step on the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

It comes as detection of the more transmissible Indian variant of coronavirus in our region and across the country has raised concerns about possible delays to restrictions easing.

The festival, now in its 16th year, takes place in Tynemouth and features outdoor concerts at Tynemouth Priory and Castle. In previous years, the North Tyneside seafront has hosted acts such as Paloma Faith, James Arthur and local lad Sam Fender.

It attracts crowds of over 100,000 people to the coast, was planned to take place from 8-11 July 2021 after being rescheduled from last year.

The council has decided to take action in what it believes are the best interests of residents, visitors, artists, suppliers and staff.

The event will return to Tynemouth from 7-10 July 2022.

Keane’s show has now been rescheduled to Friday 8 July 2022 and news on the rest of the line-up is set to be released soon.

What if I have a ticket?

Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new dates but anyone who would like a refund can get one from their point of purchase. The festival’s ticketing partners will be in touch with ticketholders directly.

Councillor Sarah Day, Cabinet Member responsible for Culture, Sport and Leisure, said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the decision to postpone Mouth of the Tyne Festival until next year. We know this will be a huge disappointment to everyone who was looking forward to what is the jewel in the crown of our summer event season and one of the region’s most popular festivals - attracting tens of thousands of people.

“We had so hoped that we could make the festival work this year and gave it every chance. However, with uncertainty still surrounding the next stage of the Government’s roadmap on June 21, we feel we are not in a position to plan and deliver this world-class event to the standard the public expect.

“The logistics involved in organising a festival of this size are significant and with the safety of thousands of visitors to consider we just can’t take any chances.

“We are all disappointed, but we hope the public will understand and we’ll come back bigger and stronger next year with an event to make us all proud. We’re working hard to make sure ticketholders still get to see the artists they were looking forward to.”

“Here in North Tyneside, we are lucky to have our wonderful beaches, parks, and waggonways and there are still many events planned in the borough for this summer and beyond."