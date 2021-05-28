New CCTV images released in search for missing Sunderland man Ky Parker

New CCTV images have been released in the search for a missing Sunderland man.

Searches have been ongoing since the early hours of Sunday (May 23) when 37-year-old Ky Parker was reported missing by his family.

Ky was last seen leaving an address in the Bede Street area of the city about 1am on 23 May. Credit: Northumbria Police

He is described as a white male, 5’9 of slim build with short brown hair and stubble. Ky is believed to be wearing jeans and a leather jacket. He also has a distinctive tattoo on his hand of the TARDIS police phone box from Doctor Who.

A team of officers has been carrying out a wide range of enquiries ever since Ky was reported missing in a bid to track his movements and locate him.

Enquiries have since led police to establish his likely route on the morning in question – with a man matching his description seen walking along the riverside path that goes past the National Glass Centre towards the Wearmouth Bridge between 1.30am and 2.30am.

Police are now focusing their search around that location – and have urged anybody who was out walking between those times in that area on Sunday morning in that area to come forward.

Inspector Louise Mcclennan, of Northumbria Police, said: “It is always an awful time for any family when a loved one goes missing from home and we are continuing to work with them to locate Ky safe and well.

“We appealed earlier in the week for anyone with information about Ky’s whereabouts to get in touch but sadly he has still not been located.

“We have trawled through hours of CCTV footage to track his movements and believe we have now identified a man who matches his description walking along the coastal path on Sunday morning between the Glass Centre and the Wearmouth Bridge.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries in and around that location. Our dedicated Marine Unit are also carrying out water searches along the River Wear in the event that he may have come to harm.

“We would like to thank Ky’s family and the public who have supported our search throughout this week and helped to spread the word far and wide on social media. We are continuing to use every tactic at our disposal in a bid to locate him.

“Finding Kyle remains a priority and we will do all we can to hopefully bring this search to a positive resolution.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.