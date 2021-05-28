Police looking for suspects after van rammed into and threats made in Gosforth

Police are searching for suspects after two vehicles "deliberately" rammed into a van in Gosforth today (Friday 28 May).

Threats were then made towards the people in the van before those involved fled the scene. Officers believe the separate parties are known to each other and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 1pm today (Friday) we received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on Gosforth High Street.

“It was reported that two vehicles had deliberately rammed into a van and then made threats towards the occupants, before making off. Nobody is injured.

“A search is ongoing for those involved. It is believed that all parties were known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Northumbria Police.