Stockton man jailed for life after stabbing man with a hunting knife

A Stockton man has been jailed for life today (Friday 28 May) for stabbing a man five times with a hunting knife on Christmas Day.

31-year-old Luke Cashman hurled abuse at the judge as he was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for wounding with intent after initially denying a charge of attempted murder.

The stabbing happened at his mother's home in Hardwick, Stockton, when he became involved in a confrontation with two men and grabbed a knife from his car. He had previous convictions for violence including a nightclub incident with a glass and a knuckle duster.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum of eight years before he can apply for parole.

Detective Inspector Lou Sproson said: “Luke Cashman is a dangerous individual who stabbed a man and left him with severe injuries on Christmas Day. Despite the severity of these injuries, fortunately the man’s life was able to be saved by skilled medical staff.“The consequences of knife crime can cause unimaginable tragedy to victims and their families as well as impacting on communities. We won’t tolerate any kind of knife crime in Cleveland.“I welcome the sentence handed to Luke Cashman today, it shows that anyone who picks up a knife and uses it risks a lengthy custodial sentence.“Another dangerous criminal has now been removed from our streets.”