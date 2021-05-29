Investigation underway after man killed in A19 collision

An investigation is underway after a man in his seventies died in hospital following a collision on the A19 southbound near Silverlink.

A woman in her 70's was also injured in the collision and was taken to hospital. She has since been discharged.

At about 2.25pm on Thursday, May the 27th, police received a report of a four-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound at Silverlink.

Emergency services attended the scene and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police are now appealing for anybody who was driving in the area to come forward.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This was a serious collision that resulted in an elderly couple both being taken to hospital.

“We are committed to finding out what happened immediately before the collision happened – and are now asking for your help.

“This happened on a very busy road at a busy time in the afternoon, so we believe somebody may have witnessed the crash – or may have dashcam footage that can assist our investigation.”