Disabled Sunderland man's quest to clinch world record attempt

A disabled man from Penshaw in Sunderland is attempting to set a Guinness World Record to be the first individual to complete a marathon using a wheelchair, one arm and one leg for propulsion.

50-year-old Lee Williamson is raising funds for MacMillan Cancer, The Stroke Association, Mind and Make a Wish UK.

The father, who survived Covid twice in the last year, has twice beaten his own World Record and is determined to set five more.

On May the 1st, he beat his own world record half marathon time at the Silksworth Sports Complex track with a time of two hours, 37 minutes and 45 seconds.

He first achieved that record during the Great North Run in 2019, when he was cheered on by six-time Gold medallist Paralympian David Weir.

If successful in Sunday's record attempt, he will then attempt to complete 50 marathons in 31 days in July, set a record for the most kilometres in a 24-hour period in August and then the most kilometres in a calendar week in October.