Police launch murder investigation following death of man in Cramlington

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an assault in Cramlington.

Officers were alerted by the ambulance service just after 1am on Saturday, following the report of an assault allegedly taking place in the Romsey Close area of Cramlington.

A man aged 35 had a serious head injury, according to emergency services and was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries on Sunday.

The man's family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police have arrested six males, all aged between 16 and 17, on suspicion of murder.

Northumbria Police Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, the senior investigating officer on the case, said: “First and foremost are thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life as a result of this tragic incident.

“We have specialist family liaison officers who are supporting them at this devastating time and I would ask that the family’s privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.

“Sadly, as a result of the attack, the victim suffered significant injuries and died in hospital the following day.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how the victim in this case has ultimately lost his life. A team of detectives are now working to establish the facts and we’d encourage any witnesses to come forward.

“A number of people are believed to have been in the area near the time of the attack, so we want to hear from those people – as well as any motorists passing that area at the time who may have dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ web page page or by calling 101 quoting log 82 290521 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.