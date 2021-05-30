Two police officers injured in attack in Willington in County Durham

Police are appealing for witnesses after two PCSOs were injured in an unprovoked attack.

Detectives are particularly keen to obtain mobile phone footage of the incident, which took place on Commercial Street, Willington, at about 8.20pm on Saturday night.

One of the PCSOs was taken to hospital with head injuries but has since been released and the other sustained minor injuries.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two emergency workers and criminal damage. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Blakelock, “I am thankful for several members of the public who assisted the PCSOs during this nasty incident.

“It is our belief that mobile phone footage was taken by bystanders.

"My appeal is to the individuals who possess this footage to come forward and share it with our officers.”

Anyone who has a copy of the footage is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 438 of May 29.