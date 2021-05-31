Man arrested in connection with alleged rape of teenage girl in Newcastle

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in Newcastle.

Detectives arrested a 30-year-old man on Sunday, May 30 2021, as part of an investigation launched last week.

Northumbria Police received a report that a 15-year-old girl had been raped in a car after being picked up by a stranger in the city centre just after 2am on May 23.

The force said officers spoke to the teenage girl who said she had been travelling to Monument Metro Station as she attempted to make her way home.

She said she spoke to a number of members of the public and walked with them towards the Haymarket in a bid to find her way back to her address in Cowgate.

But she told officers that between 1.15am and 2am she was approached by a man in a dark car near to Haymarket who offered to give her a lift.

She said she accepted the offer and the vehicle travelled towards Cowgate, before it was alleged the driver parked on a street in Blakelaw and assaulted her.

It was reported he then dropped her off at her home address and left the area in the vehicle.

An investigation to identify the suspect was launched and an appeal for information was shared, resulting in a 30-year-old man being arrested.

He remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "We are continuing to offer the teenager all the support she needs and we hope this arrest can offer some reassurance to both her and the wider community.

"There is already a highly visible policing presence in the city centre since the re-opening of our night time economy and if anyone has any concerns we would ask you to approach our officers."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers through the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101, and quoting log 153 230521.