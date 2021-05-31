A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in County Durham.

Durham Constabulary said the incident on the A177 between Hardwick Hall and Sedgefield happened at about 12.15am on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

The force said a 24-year-old man sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, or who has dashcam footage that could help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit at Spennymoor Police Station on 101, quoting incident reference 10 of May 31.