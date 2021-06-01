Extra testing and vaccination sites in North Tyneside remain in place as Covid Indian variant cases rise
Extra testing and vaccination sites in North Tyneside are to remain in place as the number of cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus rise there.
It was expected they would start to be withdrawn today but it was subsequently announced that they would stay.
The current infection rate for the area is 63 per 100,000 people, which is an increase from a peak of 56 per 100,000 from the previous week.
North Tyneside Council are reminding the public to remain cautious, particularly when mixing indoors.
Wendy Burke, North Tyneside Director of Public Health
She added: "Case numbers overall have risen in recent days and we are seeing that the majority of cases are among teenagers.
“Crucially in those over 50, where the vast majority of people have had been vaccinated, we are not seeing a rise."
The coastal area has been highlighted as a hotspot for the more easily transmitted Indian variant of coronavirus.
From May 19, surge testing and extra vaccination sites were set-up to help curb the spread of the virus in North Tyneside.
People in the highest priority groups are also being contacted to receive their second dose earlier – at around 8 weeks.
Dr Richard Scott, Chair of NHS North Tyneside, said: "If you’ve not come forward to have your vaccine, the time to come forward is now.”
Mobile test units will remain open from 10am-4pm at the following sites:
North Shields town centre
Wallsend town centre
Shiremoor Northumberland Park, next to Costa and Aldi, NE27 0FG
Anyone aged over 30 can book in for their first vaccine using the NHS National Booking Service online, or by calling 119 between 7am-11pm.
There are also walk-in vaccination clinics available, with no appointment needed for anyone in this age group that runs between 11am-1pm and 5pm-7pm:
The Cedarwood Trust, Pharmacy2u, The Avenue, Avon Avenue, North Shields NE29 7QT
The Village Hotel, Pharmacy2u, 10 The Silverlink North - NE27 0BY
Collingwood Centre, Pharmacy2U - Unit 13-14 Collingwood Centre, Preston North Road, Tynemouth - NE29 9QR