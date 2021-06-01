Four men have been arrested in connection with a reported shooting in Hemlington last night.

A man in his 30s is receiving hospital treatment for gunshot wounds.

A 53-year-old man, 36-year-old man and two 30-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The 36-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of a driving offence.

Police were called to Arrandale in Hemlington at 6.57pm last night (Monday May 31) to a report of a man being shot at by two men, travelling on a black moped.

Police responded immediately and armed police officers attended.

People in the area will continue to see a police presence for reassurance.

Our investigation continues and detectives are appealing to anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which they believe may assist to contact us on 101, reference 088153.