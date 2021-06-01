Man in court charged with alleged rape of teenager in Newcastle

A man has appeared in court charged with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in Newcastle.

Jahangir Ali, 30, of Hutton Street, Gosforth, appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday where he was bailed to appear at crown court on June 28.

He is charged with with one count of rape of a female under the age of 16 and one count of sexual assault.

Northumbria Police have reported that this alleged incident took place in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning after the girl had accepted a lift from a man.

Ali is under strict bail conditions including an electronic tag and a curfew.