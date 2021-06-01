Teesside Airport's first summer season flight takes off as upgrade unveiled

The first Ryanair flight to leave Teesside Airport has taken off and is bound for Spain.

It is one of four new overseas flights from the location after its terminal was given a multimillion pound upgrade, which was unveiled today.

It has upgraded check-in desks, a modified security area and two "luxury lounges" as well as new food and drink outlets and extra stores.

Work at the airport has been carried out by local firms, with 92 per cent of jobs being carried out by businesses based in Teesside.

Today's flight was for Palma in Majorca while others will head to Alicante, Corfu and Faro in Portugal.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “When we first brought this airport back into public control, we knew the massive potential that it possessed, but a lack of commitment and funding for years left it looking dated and stuck in the past. It simply wasn’t fit for purpose to process the hundreds of thousands of new passengers we’re working to attract as part of our ten-year turnaround plan."

He added:

This is a fantastic milestone for the airport to celebrate during its 80th birthday year and, thanks to everything we’ve been doing, it will live on to see many, many more. Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor

