All frontline ambulance staff in the North East to get access to body cameras after rise in violent attacks
All frontline ambulance staff at North East Ambulance Service will have access to a body cameras to try and protect them from a rise of violence and aggression.
The ambulance service was the first to trial body worn video cameras in 2018 with around 40 members of frontline staff.
So far this year, there have already been 252 recorded violent and aggressive incidents, ranging from verbal abuse to physical assault.
Alcohol remains the single largest contributory factor, followed by mental health and drug misuse.
What is the punishment for assaulting an emergency worker?
The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018 allows courts to impose a maximum of 12 months in prison and/or unlimited fine on anyone found guilty of assaulting a police officer, firefighter, prison officer or paramedic.
A bill is currently going through Parliament to double this sentence to 24 months.
The North East Ambulance Service successfully campaigned last year as part of the national consultation to double the maximum sentence to two years imprisonment.
