All frontline ambulance staff at North East Ambulance Service will have access to a body cameras to try and protect them from a rise of violence and aggression.

The ambulance service was the first to trial body worn video cameras in 2018 with around 40 members of frontline staff.

So far this year, there have already been 252 recorded violent and aggressive incidents, ranging from verbal abuse to physical assault.

Alcohol remains the single largest contributory factor, followed by mental health and drug misuse.

“Nobody comes to work to be abused, but especially not when they are here to help people; often the people abusing them are the very people who called them for help. “We’ve all had an incredibly tough year but sadly abuse on our staff has continued to increase, meaning these cameras are needed more than ever. Darren Green, clinical services manager at NEAS

What is the punishment for assaulting an emergency worker?

The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018 allows courts to impose a maximum of 12 months in prison and/or unlimited fine on anyone found guilty of assaulting a police officer, firefighter, prison officer or paramedic.

A bill is currently going through Parliament to double this sentence to 24 months.

The North East Ambulance Service successfully campaigned last year as part of the national consultation to double the maximum sentence to two years imprisonment.

It gives you a little more comfort in the fact that if anything does happen you’re able to record it, but it definitely acts as a deterrent – you can physically see the situation de-escalate when you tell the person you’re activating it. Gateshead based paramedic Gary McCaughey

411 The number of days lost due to staff sickness following an assault

£141,824 The amount lost in overtime costs to cover missed shifts following an assault.

