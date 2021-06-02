Euro 2020: Riverside Stadium hosts the first of two England warm-up fixtures
The Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough will host the first of two England warm-up fixtures, as Gareth Southgate's squad prepare for the delayed 2020 Euros.
England will face Austria in a friendly there before welcoming Romania to the same venue on Sunday, 6 June.
England manager Southgate named his 26-man squad for the finals yesterday as preparations continue to ramp up.
Former Sunderland duo Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford have been included in the squad.
Liverpool captain Henderson has not played a competitive match since February due to a groin injury.
Nations can make changes to their squads between now and the start of the tournament on June 11 but only if new injuries occur - meaning Henderson cannot be replaced if he fails to recover.
Southgate revealed he intends to give Henderson a run-out in tonight's friendly.
The Three Lions boss said that Liverpool skipper "has made a living out of making the impossible seem possible" - and was optimistic that he would also be available for the game against Croatia.
The match kicks off at 8pm tonight (Wednesday 2 June) at the Riverside Stadium.
Both matches at the Riverside are sold out, with attendance being capped at 25 per cent due to Covid restrictions.The game will be shown live on ITV 1 and can be streamed online via the ITV Hub.