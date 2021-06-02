Euro 2020: Riverside Stadium hosts the first of two England warm-up fixtures

The Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough will host the first of two England warm-up fixtures, as Gareth Southgate's squad prepare for the delayed 2020 Euros.

England will face Austria in a friendly there before welcoming Romania to the same venue on Sunday, 6 June.

England manager Southgate named his 26-man squad for the finals yesterday as preparations continue to ramp up.

Southgate previously played as a Middlesbrough defender during 2001-2006, before serving as Middlesbrough manager from 2006-2009. Credit: PA Images

Former Sunderland duo Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford have been included in the squad.

Liverpool captain Henderson has not played a competitive match since February due to a groin injury.

Nations can make changes to their squads between now and the start of the tournament on June 11 but only if new injuries occur - meaning Henderson cannot be replaced if he fails to recover.

Southgate revealed he intends to give Henderson a run-out in tonight's friendly.

The Three Lions boss said that Liverpool skipper "has made a living out of making the impossible seem possible" - and was optimistic that he would also be available for the game against Croatia.

The match kicks off at 8pm tonight (Wednesday 2 June) at the Riverside Stadium.

Both matches at the Riverside are sold out, with attendance being capped at 25 per cent due to Covid restrictions.The game will be shown live on ITV 1 and can be streamed online via the ITV Hub.