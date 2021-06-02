Police are investigating an alleged racist attack in which a man was beaten and stabbed in Stockton.

The 24-year-old man was reportedly racially abused and assaulted by a group of people on the green area near Whessoe Road in Hardwick, Stockton. The incident occurred on Monday 31st May at 6:55pm when the victim was approached by a group of seven to eight people who were racially abusive towards him.

The victim was then reportedly punched and kicked and attacked with knives.

As a result of the incident, he suffered puncture wounds to his leg, arm and shoulder and is receiving treatment in hospital. The injuries sustained are not life threatening.

A female, 19, and two males aged 31 and 24 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Cleveland Police said it "will not tolerate this racist and brutal behaviour under any circumstances."