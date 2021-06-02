'We are broken': family of alleged Cramlington murder victim pay tribute

A man who died following an alleged assault in Cramlington was "compassionate" and a "devoted dad" his family have said, adding they are "lost without him".

Police say the investigation is at an early stage, but it was reported that Danny Humble was attacked by a group of young people following a "short exchange of words" on Saturday (29 May) in the Romsey Close area of the town.

He was taken to hospital where he died the next day. A murder investigation was then launched.

Shortly after the incident, officers arrested eight males, aged between 16 and 18 on suspicion of murder. They have been released under investigation while inquires continue.

The Romsey Close area of Cramlington where police say an alleged assault took place. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The 35-year-old who lived in Cramlington, leaves behind two young children, his parents, a girlfriend, two brothers and many close friends.

Danny's family have today (2 June) paid tribute to the dedicated father.

His mother Deb Humble said: “Danny was a devoted dad. He was a welder by trade and took great pride in his work but his first priority and most important job was always being a father.

“He was a family man and very close to his two brothers, the Humble brothers – the ‘Three Musketeers’ as they were known to us.

“He was also a great son, someone to be proud of, and a very loving boyfriend.

“Though he loved Cramlington, he was born in Newcastle and was a Geordie lad through and through; meaning another great love of his life was, of course, Newcastle United.

“He was so happy to have passed on his love for Newcastle United to his kids and swelled with pride at their interest in his team.”

She added: “We are lost without him – we are broken.

“Compassionate, hilarious and a good friend, he will be missed by so, so many and his absence leaves a hole in so many lives.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, is the senior investigating officer on the case, she said: “This was a tragic incident that has sadly resulted in the death of a much-loved father, family man and friend.

“Our thoughts go out to Danny’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to be supported by a team of specialist officers.

“The family have requested that their privacy is respected and we urge everyone to allow them space to grieve.”

She added: “We know this incident has shocked the community of Cramlington.

“As our investigation continues, there will be extra patrols in the area and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to an officer.

“We are absolutely committed to finding out the circumstances that led to Danny’s death, and I’d like to thank members of the public who have already been in touch passing on information that could assist detectives with this investigation.

“Our enquiries will continue and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who are yet to come forward, to pick up the phone and contact police or Crimestoppers. Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove crucial to this investigation.

“Nothing will ever bring Danny back, but his family deserve to see those responsible brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Northumbria Police.