Stockton boy injured in crash back in the saddle thanks to this new bike

A seven-year-old who lost his "pride and joy" bicycle after a traffic collision which left him injured has been gifted a replacement.

Noah Herring, who was six at the time of the incident, suffered serious injuries as a result of being hit by a Mercedes driven by 24-year-old Harry Summersgill, who was under the influence of drugs, on Yarm Road in Stockton on 28th February.Noah and his dad, James, were cycling to the park on a designated cycle path when the crash happened. The Mercedes crossed two lanes of traffic before mounting the pavement and striking Noah at speeds over 60mph in a 30mph zone.PC Natalie Horner, of Cleveland Police, who worked on the case contacted manufacturer Kona to ask if they could assist Noah with a replacement bike.Scott Belshaw, from the company, se to to work getting a bike to Noah free of charge and delivered the surprise gift to him personally at the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit in Wynyard this morning.He said: “After speaking with Natalie I was shocked to hear what had happened and it was clear that the only thing to do would be to get Noah a bike after everything he’s been through.”PC Horner said: