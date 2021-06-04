Delta variant 'makes up half of North East Covid cases'

More than half of all Covid-19 cases in the North East are from the now dominant Delta strain, a public health boss has revealed.

The fast-spreading variant of concern now accounts for 56 per cent of infections in the region, Newcastle public health director Eugene Milne confirmed.

Public Health England (PHE) announced on Thursday that the variant, which was first identified in India, had become the dominant form of coronavirus in the UK, overtaking the Alpha or Kent strain.

But while it now represents the majority of cases in the North East, infection rates have not yet escalated here in the way they have in hotspots like Bolton and Blackburn - despite the variant's greater infectivity.

According to latest PHE data, there were 149 confirmed or probable cases of the Delta variant in the North East as of May 31.

While that is 68 more than in the previous week, it remains far lower than the 4,273 identified in the North West.

Prof Milne told Newcastle City Council's health scrutiny committee: "What we have not seen is an escalation in cases as a consequence of that [the Delta variant becoming dominant].

More generally what we are seeing with the Delta variant is rapid spread within households. As long as we continue to try and contain spread beyond that, we are not seeing a particular rise in the population at the moment. Prof Eugene Milne, Newcastle City Council

Surge testing and vaccination services have been running in North Tyneside over the last couple of weeks due to an outbreak of the Delta strain.

Prof Milne added that Newcastle was recording 15 to 20 new Covid cases per day, with only two or three of those in higher-risk age groups over 65, and that the number of hospital admissions of virus cases was in "low single figures".

He said that the city's infection rate was 45 new weekly Covid cases per 100,000 people - compared to rates of 28 across the LA7 council areas, 24 in the wider North East, and 34 for England as a whole.

Asked by committee chair Cllr Wendy Taylor if the relaxation of lockdown rules and people socialising indoors again had caused any rise in Covid cases, Prof Milne said that the impact had not been as great as he expected.

He told councillors: "If you had asked me a month or two ago what the impact of opening up stages in the roadmap would be on the overall numbers of cases, I was expecting to see more escalation than we have.

"Basically we have a pretty steady state at the moment in the city, it is not going up in that sort of way.