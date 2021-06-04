Firefighters tackle Northumberland wildfire

Firefighters are battling a wildfire at Kyloe Woods in Northumberland which has affected an are of approximately 40,000m2 (more than 430,000 ft2).

Crews from both Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene

There are presently six fire engines, two 4x4 units and 38 personnel in attendance. A drone mobile is also being used.

Northumbria Police and local mountain rescue volunteers are also at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation into this is set to be carried out.

The fire service anticipates that the incident will continue for some hours and has urged members of the the public to stay away from the area.

Stephen Kennedy, emergency response group manager at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said:

This fire only serves to demonstrate how quickly fires can develop in dry conditions in wooded or heathland areas. They can cause considerable damage to our wildlife and natural environment which can take many years to recover from a wildfire. We continually urge everyone to be wildfire alert, respect the Countryside Code and please don’t light fires and barbeques. Stephen Kennedy, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service

He added: