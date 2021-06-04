Holiday scramble: The North East reacts to Portugal's changing travel status

For some it has sparked a scramble to get home, while for others it's raised a real dilemma over going at all and there has also been plenty of anger and disbelief.

There has been a backlash to the Government's decision to move Portugal from the green travel list, to amber - meaning people returning there from Tuesday will need to quarantine for ten days.

The Government have today said it wasn't an easy decision and It was done to protect against variants of concern and safeguard the vaccine roll-out ... as part of a cautious re-opening.

ITV Tyne Tees reporter Jonny Blair has spoke to those affected in our region.