A poignant art installation, dedicated to those who lost their lives to Covid-19 has been given pride of place in Harrogate.

In Memoriam was created using over 100 blue and white flags made from real hospital bed sheets. It is a tribute to victims of the virus and frontline NHS staff and care workers who have put their lives at risk to help others.

Harrogate is the first place in Yorkshire to welcome artist Luke Jerram’s giant NHS tribute in a project by Harrogate International Festivals.

It will stay in place at West Park Stray until Monday 7 June.