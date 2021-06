Sunderland band The Futureheads will return to the stage at Sage Gateshead this weekend as the venture welcomes back a live audience to enjoy the performance by the post-punk group.

It will be the venue's and the band's first post lockdown gig. The acoustic show is part of the New Beginnings series being hosted by Sage Gateshead from Saturday 5 June.

We are excited and delighted to be playing our first post lockdown gig at Sage Gateshead in the hallowed 'Hall 1'. Like all artists we have a huge amount of steam to let off after the last 16 months and we always LOVE playing our a capella/acoustic material as it lends itself to intimate, jovial atmosphere and is technically challenging and tremendous fun Barry Hyde, lead vocalist of The Futureheads

People attending the event will have to adhere to social distancing rules but the show will also be livestreamed.

The Futureheads take to the stage on Saturday Credit: PA