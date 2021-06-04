A team led by scientists at Newcastle University say they've found first evidence of a genetic link explaining why some people who catch Covid-19 don’t become sick.

They've found a gene called HLA-DRB1*04:01 that is found three times as often in people who are asymptomatic (ie don't have any symptoms of Covid)

It suggests that people with this gene have some level of protection from severe Covid.

The study compared asymptomatic people to patients from the same community who developed severe Covid but had no underlying illnesses.

It's thought more people in the North and West of Europe are likely to have this gene - and are therefore more likely to remain asymptomatic, but still transmit the disease

It could lead us to a genetic test which may indicate who we need to prioritise for future vaccinations. At a population level, this is important for us to know because when we have lots of people who are resistant, so they catch Covid but don’t show symptoms, then they risk spreading the virus while asymptomatic. Dr Carlos Echevarria from the Translational and Clinical Research Institute, Newcastle University

How did the study work?

The study used samples from 49 patients with severe Covid who had been hospitalised with respiratory failure, samples from an asymptomatic group of 69 hospital workers who had tested positive through routine blood antibody testing, and a control group from another study.

The study used next generation sequencing machines to study the different versions of the genes.

The study was limited to samples from North East England during the first lockdown, but scientists say they'll need to do more studies from different parts of the population.

Experts at Newcastle University have been looking at why some people become seriously ill with Covid-19 and others don't Credit: PA/ Stock Shot

SARS Cov-2 is one of the greatest threats Mankind has faced. The more we understand why some people become sick, the better we can defend ourselves against this virus and others like it in future. Co-author, Professor Sir John Burn, Professor of Clinical Genetics at Newcastle University

