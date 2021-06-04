Teesside fundraiser with a brain tumour to take on Yorkshire Three Peaks

A Teesside man living with a brain tumour is taking on the the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to help find a cure for the disease.

Paul Saunders who is 51 and from Billingham will walk a 25-mile circular route which will see him summit Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, the three highest peaks in Yorkshire.

Paul was diagnosed with a grade 2 glioma in August 2020, after suffering a seizure whilst cycling to work.

The tumour cannot be completely removed.

“I was obviously concerned when they told me I had a brain tumour, but thankfully it is low-grade. It is being monitored with regular scans every four months and my consultant is quite happy that the tumour is essentially dormant and behaving itself. Paul Saunders

He'll be joined by his partner Julie Thompson, 46, and friends Derek and Lynne Moore - they're all aiming to complete the challenge within 12 hours.

He's been training in the Cleveland Hills, which are on their doorstep in North Yorkshire.

“I wanted to do something to turn my diagnosis into a positive.Before my diagnosis I had no idea that brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40. If I can use my story to help raise awareness of the disease, then that will be a good outcome. Paul Sanders

You can find out more about Brain Tumour Research here