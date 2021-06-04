Teesside fundraiser with a brain tumour to take on Yorkshire Three Peaks
A Teesside man living with a brain tumour is taking on the the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to help find a cure for the disease.
Paul Saunders who is 51 and from Billingham will walk a 25-mile circular route which will see him summit Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, the three highest peaks in Yorkshire.
Paul was diagnosed with a grade 2 glioma in August 2020, after suffering a seizure whilst cycling to work.
The tumour cannot be completely removed.
He'll be joined by his partner Julie Thompson, 46, and friends Derek and Lynne Moore - they're all aiming to complete the challenge within 12 hours.
He's been training in the Cleveland Hills, which are on their doorstep in North Yorkshire.
