Tributes have been paid to former Middlesbrough player Alan Miller who has died aged 51.

Alan made over 50 appearances for the club between 1994 and 1997 and he was a promotion winner with the Boro in 1995 when the club returned to the Premier League.

Alan Miller signs for Middlesbrough in 1994 watched on by then manager Bryan Robson (right) and assistant Viv Anderson Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Miller enjoyed a 15-year career after starting out at Arsenal and went on to play at West Bromwich Albion. He also had a number of loan spells before retiring from the game in 2003.