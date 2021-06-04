'We've come too far to fall now': North East leaders issue fresh Covid-19 appeal

A group of seven North East council leaders has urged people in the region to keep to Covid-19 rules and not see the region "fall at the final hurdle".

The authorities - County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland, known collectively as the LA7 - have praised the efforts of the population so far, particularly the high take-up of the vaccination.

In a joint statement though the leaders have pointed out the there are a growing number of cases of the Delta variant (formerly referred to as the Indian variant) across the North East.

This call comes ahead of the government's decision on the further relaxation of Covid restrictions on June 21, the so-called 'freedom day'.

The leaders said:

It has been fantastic to see our cities, towns, coast and countryside buzzing with activity in the glorious weather we have enjoyed in the past week. The atmosphere has been tremendous and businesses have been able to showcase the innovative way they have used outside space, along with reaping the rewards of their efforts to ensure their internal space is Covid-secure. LA7 statement

They pointed out that these freedoms have come about because of the efforts of those who live and work in the North East.

As expected though, these freedoms come with risks and as we have seen in the past couple of weeks those risks are heightened by the presence of the variant first discovered in India, now called the delta variant. LA7 statement

They have pointed out that there are 149 cases of the Delta variant in the North East's 12 local authority areas, which is an increase of 68 from last week.

69 Delta variant cases in the North East

The leaders have said that while there is surge testing and vaccinations in the region "it is vital we all continue to follow the rules to try and prevent what are currently small, controlled outbreaks from taking hold".

The good news is all the evidence points to the vaccination programme working. We are seeing far fewer hospitalisations and thankfully very few deaths, but we know there is some way to go before we get to a position where we can live more freely with the virus. LA7 statement

We need everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated to come forward not only for their first jab but also their second dose to afford themselves, their family, friends and communities the maximum protection. LA7 statement

They suggested that anyone with concerns visit the website beatcovidne.co.uk.

The leaders were also keen to promote testing to identify anyone with or without symptoms in danger of spreading the virus.

As we approach a decision on the final step of the Roadmap we cannot stress enough how important it is for us all to keep following the rules. It is particularly important that we exercise caution when mixing indoors where the virus can spread more easily – socialising outside remains the safer option. LA7

Restrictions may not be relaxed on June 21 and the leaders have said if that is the case it would be better to pause "than rush ahead and risk a further damaging exponential rise in the virus, a further lockdown and the terrible impact that will have on people’s health, wellbeing and the economy".

This region has lived with restrictions longer than most but you have all responded magnificently to the challenge. We have been heartened by the way communities have come together to support each other – businesses, volunteers, residents all working through the difficulties together. LA7 statement

We are determined to keep the North East open, protect our NHS and support our recovery from the pandemic and we are relying on you to allow us to do so. We have worked too hard to fall at the final hurdle. LA7 statement

The statement was signed by the leaders of all seven local authorities, as well as North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll and Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.