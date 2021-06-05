Northumberland forest fire 'reduced significantly' but cause still unknown

After a forest fire broke out in Kyloe Woods in Northumberland yesterday, the fire and rescue service say the intensity of the fire has reduced significantly. The fire is now known to have covered an area of 71,000m2 - one crew remained overnight, and will reassess for any hot spots in the area.

Crews from both Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, with six fire engines, two 4x4 units and 38 personnel battling the blaze.

Northumbria Police and local mountain rescue volunteers are assisted.

Credit: Northumberland Fire and Rescue

Stephen Kennedy, emergency response group manager at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said:

This fire only serves to demonstrate how quickly fires can develop in dry conditions in wooded or heathland areas. They can cause considerable damage to our wildlife and natural environment which can take many years to recover from a wildfire. We continually urge everyone to be wildfire alert, respect the Countryside Code and please don’t light fires and barbeques. Stephen Kennedy, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service

Northumberland Fire and Rescue are also urging members of the public stay away from the Kyloe Woods area at this time.