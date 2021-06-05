Northumberland forest fire 'reduced significantly' but cause still unknown
After a forest fire broke out in Kyloe Woods in Northumberland yesterday, the fire and rescue service say the intensity of the fire has reduced significantly. The fire is now known to have covered an area of 71,000m2 - one crew remained overnight, and will reassess for any hot spots in the area.
Crews from both Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, with six fire engines, two 4x4 units and 38 personnel battling the blaze.
Northumbria Police and local mountain rescue volunteers are assisted.
Stephen Kennedy, emergency response group manager at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, said:
Northumberland Fire and Rescue are also urging members of the public stay away from the Kyloe Woods area at this time.