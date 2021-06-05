Traffic disruption expected as Testos roundabout closes over the weekend

Traffic disruption is expected in Gateshead today, as the Testos Roundabout is closed, from 8pm on Friday 4 June, to 6am on Monday 7 June.

Highways England say diversion routes will be in place throughout as work is carried out and drivers are advised to check before setting off on their journey.

However, the work means the flyover will be opened on Monday - meaning drivers will be able to drive straight through the A19 without stopping at the roundabout.

Highways England is continuing work around the flyover and roundabout over the coming weeks to fully complete the upgrade.

Highways England project manager Liam Quirk said:

“There is still a fair bit of work to be done before we can completely open to traffic but we are delighted that people wishing to continue travel on the A19 can now do so without having to use the roundabout. I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing patience and support.

“We’re almost at the end of the road when it comes to being fully complete on the roundabout upgrade, so I’d urge drivers to be patient with us for a little bit longer because we do have some closures and diversions in place for a few more weeks as we reach the finish line.”

Full closures include:

Northbound A19 between A1231 Hylton and Boldon / Fellgate

Southbound A19 between Boldon / Fellgate and the A1231 Hylton

A184 eastbound between Abingdon Way, Testo’s roundabout and White Mare Pool

A184 westbound between White Mare Pool, Testo’s roundabout and Abingdon Way

Closures and diversions will also remain in place for the nearby A19 Downhill Lane major scheme which will provide extra capacity on the junction between the A19 and the A1290 in Sunderland, supporting the regional economy and plans for the development of International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP).