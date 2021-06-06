A poignant memorial's gone on display in Harrogate remembering those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The giant blue and white flags form a medical symbol and also honour frontline medical staff and volunteers who stepped up during the crisis.

The touring installation by artist Luke Jerram forms part of the Harrogate International Festivals which has been closed for 15 months because of the pandemic.

The artwork will be here to see until the 7th June.