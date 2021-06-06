Report by Julie Harrison

On the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings, veterans from our region have been remembering fallen comrades and friends.

Thousands were killed on this day in 1944, as Allied forces stormed the beaches of northern France.

It became one of the key turning points of World War Two.

Ken Cooke, from York, was just 18 when he took part in the operation.

More than 100 Normandy veterans gathered to watch the opening of a memorial dedicated to those who took part in the D-Day landings.

The British Normandy Memorial Credit: Royal British Legion/PA

The British Normandy Memorial records the names of the 22,442 servicemen and women under British command who died during the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy in the summer of 1944.

Designed by British architect Liam O’Connor, the structure has been built at Ver-sur-Mer in France and its opening was live streamed to those who cannot attend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Veterans and their families gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Sunday to watch the event remotely.

D-Day veterans arrive to watch the official opening of the British Normandy Memorial in France Credit: Jacob King/PA

The Royal British Legion’s assistant director for commemorative events, Bob Gamble, said: “D-Day remains one of the most remarkable Allied wartime operations in history, and it is our great privilege to have brought so many of our Normandy veterans and their family members together to mark the 77th anniversary of the landings.

“It remains as important as ever for us to remember and pay tribute to the immense bravery and sacrifice shown by all who served and fell during the Battle of Normandy.”

The memorial, which cost almost £30 million and was funded by the British Government and private benefactors, stands on a hillside overlooking Gold Beach, one of three where British forces landed on the morning of June 6 1944 to begin the liberation of Western Europe.

The Prince of Wales, patron of the Normandy Memorial Trust, said he had wished to travel to France and spoke of his pride at opening the “remarkable” memorial.