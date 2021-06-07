She said it kept her going during lockdown - watching a brand new hotel being built through her 'nosey parker' window.

92-year-old Seaburn resident Lyn Overend said living alone, the building of the hotel gave her something to focus on and watch.

She even waved to the construction workers when they were on site - with her duster!

Today she was given the honour of offically opening the The Seaburn Inn and pulling one of the first pints at the bar.

This new hotel has created 60 jobs and is part of a £1.5 billion investment programme in Sunderland that aims to improve the seaside, city centre and residential areas of the city