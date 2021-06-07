How safe do you feel in the North East? Northumbria PCC launches safety survey

Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness is calling on the people in the North East, particularly women to have their say in the fight against crimes in public spaces like street harassment and violence.

Catching the Metro to work, taking the kids to the beach, walking home from a night out in the city centre – a new online survey aims to understand how safe people feel when going about their daily lives, in our region.

Police and Crime Commissioners have been invited to apply for a Home Office fund specifically aimed at tackling violence against women and girls.

Kim McGuinness, Northumbria PCC

And so, Kim McGuinness is asking local residents about their experiences and what makes them feel uncomfortable or even frightened when they are out and about, day or night.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Our region, thankfully, is one of the safest but I am more than aware there are still places and situations where people feel unsafe and vulnerable and we need to do something about it.

The terrible experience of Sarah Everard in London struck a chord with so many women I know and the spotlight is on women’s safety now more than ever, and rightly so. Sarah should have been safe, and she wasn’t. So I want people to make the most of this opportunity to speak out and tell me what they think so we can improve safety in our region and improve lives for everyone. Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner

“There might be some practical fixes for some areas like more lighting, CCTV and so on, but I really want us to think about creative ways to improve safety as well as the bigger cultural changes that are needed too.

"Education around attitudes, values and respect for others has to play a part. And this all ties in with the prevention work we have happening in schools and youth organisations through my Violence Reduction Unit.”

“I am determined to make some real improvements in this area and I am grateful to everyone who feels able to share their thoughts and experiences with me, I do understand it’s not always easy but it will help inform plans to keep our communities safe.”

£25m Of Home Office funding is available for the 'Safer Streets 3' programme.

The survey responses will inform a bid for Home Office cash from the £25m Safer Streets 3 programme.

The programme focuses on improving the safety of public spaces, particularly addressing crimes that disproportionately affect women and girls and putting measures in place to make people feel safe when in they are out and about.

The survey was launched today and will run until 21 June. The Government is expected to announce successful bids at the end of August.

The survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.

