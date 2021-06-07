Is Indiana Jones being filmed in the North East?

"Snakes? Why did it have to be snakes?!"

The iconic film franchise, starring Harrison Ford as American archaeologist Indiana Jones, is believed to be filming in the region. Nothing has been confirmed yet by Disney, which now owns the Lucasfilm studios that produces the series, but observant residents and visitors to the region have spotted clues on film sets in both North Yorkshire and Northumberland.

Bamburgh Castle is keeping tight-lipped, saying the site is closed to public until June 14 for "filming".

The owners of Driftwood Retreat holiday home rental in Boulmer spotted some action at the castle:

And Steve took this great picture of what looked like an emergency situation at the castle! Luckily, it seems it was just some Hollywood special effects:

In North Yorkshire, props could be seen along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) at Pickering and Grosmont:

Fiona Ramsdale from Stokesley was lucky enough to stumble across the set while out on a family walk along the rail trail from Grosmont to Goathland!

Indiana Jones props in North Yorkshire Credit: Fiona Ramsdale

Services on the historical line have been suspended until Tuesday 8 June.

It is not the first time Hollywood has chosen the NYMR for filming this year. Tom Cruise was sighted doing some of his famous stunts for what is thought to be the new Mission: Impossible film back in April.

Tom Cruise filming in Levisham, Pickering Credit: PA

So far, the series' star, Harrison Ford, hasn't been spotted on site, but it is believed he is due to start filming in the UK this week.

The 78-year-old will reprise his role as the all-action archaeologist for the fifth time - with the last film in the franchise, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, released in 2008.

Award winning Fleabag creator and Star Wars actor, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will co-star alongside Ford.

Steven Spielberg will step aside from directing this installment and serve as producer, with James Mangold, known for films like Walk The Line, The Wolverine and Girl, Interrupted, taking over as director. John Williams will return to write the score for the movie.

Indiana Jones 5 remains untitled for now. Disney says it is due to be released in July 2022.