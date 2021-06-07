North East's biggest multicultural festival returns to Middlesbrough this summer

The North East's biggest multicultural festival is set to return this summer.

The annual Middlesbrough Mela usually draws crowds to Albert Park across a full weekend of festivities, but was forced online last year because of the pandemic.

Although the festival is planned to go ahead, this year's celebrations will be held over three micro Mela events and additional activities instead of one big weekend because of Covid.

These smaller events will allow organisers to implement Covid secure measures if necessary, ensuring the safety of visitors and staff. Restrictions on numbers at the event may apply, on a first come first served basis.

Activities at Middlesbrough Mela 2018/2019 Credit: Middlesbrough Council

The traditional Sports Mela will be making a return to Albert Park at the end of July (date TBC), offering up family-friendly activities like Mela yoga, tennis and roller skating.

The Family Mela will be held in Albert Park on Sunday 8 August, with a jam-packed programme including street food from around the world, live music, dance workshops, a circus tent and a funfair.

Middlesbrough Town Hall will also be hosting a micro Mela weekend on 14 and 15 August. Guests can expect street food, live comedy and world music.

Crowds at Middlesbrough Mela 2018/2019 Credit: Middlesbrough Council

Middlesbrough Mela is such an important event for the town and its communities, so it's amazing to see it back for 2021. Although we're running much smaller events to keep people safe, there's still plenty for people of all ages to enjoy. It's a real celebration of the diversity of our town. Mieka Smiles, Middlesbrough Council's Executive Member for Culture, Communities & Education

In addition to the micro Melas, this year's festival will include a yoga and storytelling event in Stewart Park on Saturday 7 August.

The full programme for Middlesbrough Mela 2021 is being announced throughout June.

