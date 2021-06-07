North East's biggest multicultural festival returns to Middlesbrough this summer
The North East's biggest multicultural festival is set to return this summer.
The annual Middlesbrough Mela usually draws crowds to Albert Park across a full weekend of festivities, but was forced online last year because of the pandemic.
Although the festival is planned to go ahead, this year's celebrations will be held over three micro Mela events and additional activities instead of one big weekend because of Covid.
These smaller events will allow organisers to implement Covid secure measures if necessary, ensuring the safety of visitors and staff. Restrictions on numbers at the event may apply, on a first come first served basis.
The traditional Sports Mela will be making a return to Albert Park at the end of July (date TBC), offering up family-friendly activities like Mela yoga, tennis and roller skating.
The Family Mela will be held in Albert Park on Sunday 8 August, with a jam-packed programme including street food from around the world, live music, dance workshops, a circus tent and a funfair.
Middlesbrough Town Hall will also be hosting a micro Mela weekend on 14 and 15 August. Guests can expect street food, live comedy and world music.
In addition to the micro Melas, this year's festival will include a yoga and storytelling event in Stewart Park on Saturday 7 August.
The full programme for Middlesbrough Mela 2021 is being announced throughout June.
Other festivals in the region affected by the pandemic in 2021: