Two jailed for perverting the course of justice following Blackhall man's murder

Two people have been jailed for perverting the course of justice following the death of a man in Blackhall.

36-year-old John Littlewood, known as John D, was murdered while he slept at his home in Blackhall Colliery in July 2019.

Marty Bates was given a life sentence in May after admitting the murder of Mr Littlewood and will serve a minimum of 24 years behind bars.

Today, 31-year-old James Riley and 36-year-old Donna Balfour were both sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

Riley, of Ninth Street, Blackhall, pleaded guilty to intending to pervert the course of justice, witness intimidation, and assault. He was jailed for a total of three years and six months.

Balfour, also of Ninth Street, Blackhall, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by interfering with her home CCTV system in an attempt to delete footage.

She was sentenced to a total of two years and five months in prison.