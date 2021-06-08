On 8 June 2021, his 86th birthday, Newcastle pensioner Alan Troilett will set off on an epic 1,800 mile road trip to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, a cause close to his heart as his beloved wife Audi is living with dementia.

The journey starts at Four Season’s Howdon Care Centre in Wallsend where Alan’s wife, 81-year-old Audi, has been cared for since moving in a year ago.

Alan will be accompanied on his journey by his Yorkshire Terrier, Teddy, and his neighbour, 69-year-old John Watson, as they travel from Wallsend to Land’s End then up to John O’Groats, returning to Newcastle 10 days later.

Howdon Care Centre is sponsoring Alan’s trip and the home’s manager, Allison Baxter, says, “We are so delighted to support Alan’s fundraising and will be following him every step of the way and sharing updates with his wife Audi and all our residents. We’ll be holding a little birthday celebration for him at Howdon before Audi waves him off as he begins his amazing journey.”

"Luckiest day of my life"

Alan met Audi 14 years ago, aged 72, at a bowling presentation! He says it “was the luckiest day of my life. She’s gorgeous, funny and makes me so happy.”

Alan kept diaries of his life with Audi and has shared them with the carers at Howdon Care Centre so they can read them to his wife and help to bring back happy memories of their time together. He says, “I visit Audi every day and am so thankful as she gets the most wonderful care from a team of angels.”

A keen karaoke singer, Alan became known locally as ‘The Rhinestone Cowboy’ as he performed in a bejewelled stetson. He says Audi used to love watching him on stage, “I just loved her being there for me and it wouldn’t be the same without her”.

Alan has particularly fond memories of the time they holidayed in Spain and Portugal together but says, “it really wouldn’t matter where in the world we are, as long as we’re together”.

