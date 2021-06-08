Video report by Kris Jepson

It's been six months since the first person in the UK was vaccinated against Covid-19. In the North East, the first person to be jabbed was Dr Hari Shukla. Now, half a year later, he is urging everyone to take up the vaccine when they are offered.

We must not miss the opportunity, we all should get it as soon as possible and now youngsters are invited. As time goes on, everybody will have a jab and everybody will be safe. Dr Hari Shukla

On the 7 June, the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, announced that anyone over the age of 25 is now eligible for a Covid vaccine, but there is still a struggle to get the over 40s covered.

In Middlesbrough, a vaccine bus has been travelling to different areas of the town to encourage more people to take up the vaccine by making it easier and more accessible.

According to the Joint Director of Public Health for South Tees, Mark Adams, as of last week 5000 people over 50 in Middlesbrough still hadn't been vaccinated, and 16,000 had only had one jab.