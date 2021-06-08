Hartlepool, Redcar and Bishop Auckland set for £80m 'transformation'

Three North East towns are in line to get more than £80m to help boost their local economies, create jobs and help bounce back from the pandemic.

Redcar, Hartlepool and Bishop Auckland will benefit from the Town Deals fund, announced by the government on Tuesday, June 8.

All three have Conservative MPs and the government has previously been criticised for favouring Tory-held areas, but its has insisted the application and award process was fair.

Hartlepool

£25m Of government cash is to be given to support Hartlepool

In Hartlepool there are plans to invest its £25m share in town centre regeneration, including the re-imagining of the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, connectivity improvements to better link the marina, town centre and railway station, and health and civil engineering training institutes.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “To get the full amount that we bid for is tremendous news, and means that we are now able to press ahead with our ambitious plans.

“The Town Deal is a real game changer in terms of shaping the town’s future, and its importance cannot be overstated.”

Redcar

£25m Will be invested in Redcar.

'Truly transformational'

And in Redcar, the council says the town will be "transformed" using its £25m pot.

Proposals include:

A new centre for adventure activities at Coatham

A family activity centre on the seafront

A scheme linking the seafront to the High Street with a new outdoor space where existing and pop-up businesses could trade outside

An improved library and community support hub with meeting rooms.

Cllr Mary Lanigan, Leader Redcar Borough Council, said: “This has the potential to be truly transformational.

"We may not have received all we asked for but this remains a huge opportunity we must grasp with both hands.

"It is inspiring to see so many people from right across the community coming together for this project which will not only benefit Redcar but the entire region and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their hard work so far."

Bishop Auckland

£33.2m Will be invested in Bishop Auckland to help refresh the town - the second largest amount

Bishop Auckland will receive the second largest amount of investment. £33.2m will be given to help refresh the town.

The three region's towns were among 100 across England invited to develop regeneration plans and potentially secure up to £25 million through the Government’s Towns Fund initiative.

As part of the process, a Town Investment Plan setting out proposed developments and how they would be delivered within a five-year period was drafted last year.