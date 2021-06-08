North East could lose two MPs in proposed constituency shake-up

Plans have been published which would see the North East lose two members of parliament.

An independent review, aimed at making constituencies around the country more equal in terms of population size, has proposed reducing the number of MPs in the North East from 29 to 27.

North Tyneside, currently represented by Labour's Mary Glindon, and Houghton and Sunderland South, where Labour's Bridget Phillipson is currently the MP, would be absorbed into other constituencies.

North Yorkshire would have an extra seat, taking in parts of West Yorkshire, named Wetherby and Easingwold.

650 There will still be 650 UK MPs

The Boundary Commission for England says it is required by law to recommend constituencies containing between 69,724 and 77,062 electors.

The majority of seats in our region would have their boundaries altered in some way.Another significant change would see Blyth and Ashington become part of the same constituency, with Cramlington joining a seat with Whitley Bay.

People are now being asked for their views on these initial plans. Final proposals are due to be published in 2023, with the intention that changes are made in time for the next general election.