WATCH: Dolphins swimming the bow wave of a ship in Tynemouth on World Oceans Day

ITV Tyne Tees cameraman Paul Kingston captured these beautiful shots of several pods of dolphins swimming around King Edward's Bay, Tynemouth, and Marsden Bay.

Isn't it wonderful to see our incredible marine life enjoying our coastline this World Oceans Day?

